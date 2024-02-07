Advertisement

Indo-US trade ties: Essar Group Director Prashant Ruia and Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu are in the list of four industry leaders who have made it to the board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

In a post on X, USISPF said Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and President Global Affairs, Qualcomm Alex Rogers, and Raj Shah of MSI Surfaces have been appointed to the Board of the think-tank.

Advertisement

As per Ruia has been an integral part of Essar's operations and management since 1985, playing a key role in driving the growth, diversification, and value creation, both within India and internationally.

Under his leadership, Essar is transitioning its existing assets towards a greener economy and investing in sector-transforming sustainable businesses, it said.

Advertisement

"We extend a warm welcome to @jucuzoglu, Global CEO of @Deloitte, @prashantruia, Director of @Essar Capital, Raj Shah, Co-CEO of @msisurfaces, and Alex Rogers, President of Global Affairs at @Qualcomm, as they join our Board of Directors!," it said in a post.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated the new appointees, stating, "After all the groundbreaking accomplishments 2023 brought for the US-India partnership, I'm excited for the new year with the addition of these well-accomplished leaders to the USISPF Board.

Advertisement

"Alex, Prashant, Raj, and Joe will add even more breadth to USISPF's roster of private sector experts, underscoring the passion from Fortune 250 companies to increase relations and business pursuits between the US and India." Ruia said the appointment resonates with the mutual commitment to advancing stronger economic ties between the United States and India.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance collaboration, drive innovation and further strengthen partnership between the two great nations, especially in fostering sustainability and ESG.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)