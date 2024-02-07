Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Volkswagen looks to bring entry-level EV in India

The mass-market EV to be developed specifically to cater the needs of the market.

Business Desk
Volkswagen EV
Volkswagen looks to bring entry-level EV in India | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Volkswagen India: The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is actively looking at introducing an entry-level electric vehicle (EV) for India by the latter half of 2024.

Mass Market EV

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said: "We are actively working on an entry level EV. It needs large investment. To justify a three-figure million dollar investment for the new product we need the volumes," citing media reports.

"To justify the investment, volume and scale has to be critical, and therefore, we are looking at opportunities to export them from India as well," he mentioned.

The mass-market EV will be developed specifically to cater the needs of the Indian market, as well as offer a strong export potential.

He said, “Our strategy for electrification in India would not be very different from our ICE strategy. Therefore, we would focus on both India-specific as well as global products for the Indian market."

"We are looking at a localised product to cater to the voluminous entry-level EV segment in India. It is something that we are evaluating, and it would also require significant investments,” he added.

Therefore, export potential of such a product would be critical, and the company is currently conducting feasibility analysis by also considering export opportunities of the made-in-India EV.

EV moves

The German automotive major's PEAK EV project is set to bring an EV SUV to India by 2026.

It’ll be based on the localised MEB21G architecture and the core focus is likely to be in the entry- and mid-size SUV segment, as per an auto Car India report.

Meanwhile, Skoda is exploring the MQB A0 37 platform for localisation in order to bring larger, more premium and tech-heavy models to the Indian market, and is working on bringing a compact SUV to the country based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:14 IST

