Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

White Paper: India's economic growth meter gauges industry's pulse, says CII

Enabling structural reform measures announced in last decade to help India's growth

Business Desk
White Paper meter gauges industry's pulse, says CII
White Paper meter gauges industry's pulse, says CII | Image:CII
Industry thumb's up to White Paper:  As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a White Paper in Parliament, that compares the state of India’s economic performance with the one decade-long rule of the government led by United Progressive Alliance (UPA), industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said findings of the White Paper have reaffirmed Indian economy’s robust growth momentum. 

In a statement,  R Dinesh, President CII said, the report which highlighted the high inflation that people of the country had to face due to poor policies and high expenditure of the earlier governments is in tune with CII’s in-house survey.

“The survey captured the pulse of the industry members have mirrored the optimism of the white paper on the economic growth prospects. With its inherent resilience and the enabling structural reform measures announced in the last decade, we are confident that the Indian economy will be able to reach the $7 trillion GDP mark before 2030, the official timeline indicated by the government,” the CII statement quoted Dinesh as saying.  

“Inflation raged between 2009 and 2014 and the common man bore the brunt,” the Whitepaper states. This comparison reveals India’s journey from grappling with inflation concerns to achieving stability and resilience," he added. 

“We are confident that the Indian economy will be able to reach the US$7 trillion GDP mark before 2030, the official timeline indicated by the government,” said the CII President. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

