13 Runs Off 1 Ball? Sanju Samson Does The Unthinkable in KCL Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson has been unstoppable in this season of the KCL. After smashing a breathtaking 42-ball century a couple of days ago against the Aries Kollam Sailors, he again did the unthinkable. In the game between Thrissur Titans and Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson hit 13 runs off one ball. Samson hit a breathtaking 89 off 46 balls. His whirlwind knock was laced with nine sixes and four fours.

During his knock, he cleared the ropes at will. But, how did he score 13 runs off one ball?

In the fifth over of the match, he hit Sijomon Joseph over covers for a six. It unfortunately turned out to be a no-ball. And then he hit the free-hit towards the cow-corner to piuck up another maximum. That made it 13 runs off one ball.

Will Samson be in Asia Cup Playing XI?

All the buzz over the past week has been around Samson. He has been in the news after the selectors picked Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. All along, the feeling was that Abhishek Sharma and Samson would open the batting - but now, with Gill in the mix as the vice-captain - it is unlikely he will not be in the XI.

And if Gill is in the XI, then he bats in the top-order and in all probability - Samson makes way. But, will that happen remains to be seen after Samson's show in the ongoing KCL. It will be a call that would be giving the management headaches. Interesting to see what eventually happens.