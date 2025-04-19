14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Leaves Fans In Awe, Smashes Six In His First IPL Ball: 'One Of The Hardest Shots In Cricket'

IPL 2025: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday, April 19th, became the youngest player to make a debut in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). Suryavanshi gained all the limelight after he hammered a six in his maiden IPL ball.

During the 36th match of the IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants , Vaibhav made his debut in the cash-rich tournament with the Rajasthan -based franchise.

During the run chase, the youngster opened for the Royals alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the second ball of the second over, Vaibhav faced Avesh Khan. The Indian pacer bowled a full-length delivery, to which the 14-year-old sent the ball over the long-on boundary for a six.

Vaibhav's powerful shot in his first IPL ball, left fans in awe as the batter started to receive all the praise.

While commentating during the RR vs LSG clash, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson was stunned after seeing the 14-year-old's skill. Watson heaped praise on Vaibhav's six against Avesh Khan, calling it one of the hardest shots in cricket.

“My word! What the hell was that, one of the hardest shots in cricket...,” said Shane Watson while commentating during the 36th IPL 2025 match.

Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Six On His First IPL Ball

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also etched his on the record books alongside Andre Russell, and Mahesh Theekshana as he became the tenth cricketer to hit a six on their first IPL ball.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Looked Confident Against LSG

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a 34-run knock from 20 balls at a strike rate of 170.00. During his time on the crease, the 14-year-old hammered 2 fours and 3 sixes against the Super Giants. He looked confident on the crease, aiming to smash a big score. However, Vaibhav's knock came to an end in the ninth over after a quick stumping from LSG skipper Rishabh Pant .

In the first inning, Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badoni (50) displayed a stunning performance and propelled LSG to 180/5 after the end of the 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga led the RR bowling attack with a two-wicket haul in his four-over spell. The Sri Lankan also gave 31 runs. Apart from Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande picked one wicket each in their respective spells.