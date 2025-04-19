Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History, Becomes Youngest Ever To Make IPL Debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest ever player to make his debut for the Rajasthan Royals . He has been named in the Rajasthan Royals squad for the match against Lucknow Super Giants and has replaced Sanju Samson .

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters IPL Record Books

At 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav etched his name forever in IPL history. He was born in 2011, three years after the inception of the IPL in 2008. The then 13 year old was picked up by RR at the mega auction for INR 1.10 crore. Vaibhav's debut was confirmed by stand-in captain Riyan Parag, and he was named as an impact substitute for the game against Lucknow. He also became the youngest cricketer ever to fetch an IPL contract.

The 14 year old also became the youngest debutant in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 years and 284 days. He further stamped his authority with a 58 ball hundred in the U19 Tests, the fastest by an Indian in this category.

Vaibhav represented Bihar in the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy and rose to prominence with a brilliant knock of 151 against Jharkhand . He is expected to feature in the match in the second innings when Rajasthan come into bat.

Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals In Sanju Samson's Absence

In the absence of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag is leading the Rajasthan Royals against the Lucknow Super Giants. Sanju hurt himself during the last game against Delhi Capitals and was an uncertainty in this match. He also played the first three matches as an impact player as he was recovering from a thumb injury. There isn't a definite timeline on his return, and it would be a massive setback for their IPL 2025 ambitions.