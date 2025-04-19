sb.scorecardresearch
IPL 2025: Riyan Parag Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals Against Lucknow Super Giants, Sanju Samson To Miss Out Due To Injury

Sanju Samson has been ruled out for the Lucknow Super Giants game in the IPL due to an injury. Riyan Parag is all set to fill in for his absence.

Rajasthan Royals duo Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson in action
Rajasthan Royals duo Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson in action | Image: BCCI

Riyan Parag is all set to resume his leadership duties once again in IPL 2025. Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the Lucknow Super Giants game due to an injury sustained in the last game against Delhi Capitals .

Riyan Parag Filled In Place Of Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals skipper played the first three matches as an impact player, and Riyan Parag deputised in his absence. As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, Sanju Samson is all set to miss the LSG clash, and Parag will fill in for his absence. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named as an impact player, and he replaced the injured Sanju Samson in the squad.

Samson already had a thumb injury issue and another injury has halted his progress. The RR captain was forced to retire in the last match, which also happened to be the first super over game in IPL 2025. He underwent scans on Friday and subsequently it was learnt he won't be able to take part in the match. It remains to be seen when he comes back from his injury hauls as Rajasthan can not afford to lose him for a longer period.

Sanju has been a vital cog for RR in IPL 2025 and has smashed the second-most runs for his team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest IPL Debutant

Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name forever in IPL history as he became the youngest player to make his debut in the cash-rich league. At 14 years and 23 days, the youngster was named in the RR squad and is expected to feature as an impact player in the second innings. Vaibhav was snapped by RR for 1.10 crore at the mega auction and is also the youngest ever to bag an IPL deal. He smashed the fastest hundred in a U-19 Test match by an Indian and has gained popularity for his big hitting skills.

Published April 19th 2025, 19:01 IST

