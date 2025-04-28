14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts History, Hammers 35-Ball Century To Slam Second-Fastest Ton In IPL

IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in the record book. The Rajasthan Royals batter hammered the second-fastest century in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), with a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals locked horns against Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the IPL 2025, on Monday, April 28th, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Suryavanshi was at his top form during the match in Jaipur. The 14-year-old played a blitz 101-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. The RR opener mostly dealt with sixes, he hammered 7 fours and 11 sixes during his time on the crease. Unfortunately, Suryavanshi's time on the crease came to an end in the 12th over, after Prasidh Krishna dismissed him.

In the 11th over, Rashid Khan delivered a short bowl, to which Suryavanshi went on the back foot and pulled the ball over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. It was the second-fastest ton ever in IPL history. Everyone on the Rajasthan Royals dugout stood up to cheer for the youngster. Head coach Rahul Dravid also stood up from his wheelchair to applaud the youngster.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Etches Name In The Record Books

Only Chris Gayle stands ahead of him in the fastest IPL hundreds list. Chris Gayle's 30-ball century holds the top spot. Suryavanshi leapfrogged Yusuf Pathan to secure the second place on the chart.

He also scripted history in T20 cricket. The 14 years and 32 days batter became the youngest to score a century in the T20s.

In IPL 2025, the 14-year-old scored 151 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 215.71 and has an average of 50.33.

RR Roped In Suryavanshi For Rs 1.1 Crore At Mega-Auction

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for a hefty amount of Rs 1.1 crore. His base price was Rs 30 lakh. The opener became the youngest player ever to be sold at an IPL auction.

Gujarat Titans posted 209/4 in the first inning after Shubman Gill's (84) and Jos Buttler's (50*) stunning knock.

Maheesh Theekshana led the Rajasthan bowling attack with his two wickets in his four-over spell, at an economy rate of 8.80.