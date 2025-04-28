'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is Greater Than Babar Azam': Internet Breaks As RR Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Maiden IPL Hundred

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scripted history as the 14 year old has struck his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans . This also happens to be the second fastest hundred in IPL history so far.

Vaibhav looked in command from the start and completed his half-century in just 17 balls. He continued his hitting spree and brought up his century in just 35 balls. Out of his hundred, 94 runs came in boundaries, which speaks volumes about his spectacular innings. Social media exploded as people showered praises on the youngster.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Triggered Social Media Madness

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Storm Blew Away Gujarat Titans

Coming to the match, batting first, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 84 to maintain his good form in IPL 2025. Jos Buttler joined the party later and recorded another fifty in just 26 balls. Rajasthan never looked in panic, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryavansh. The 14-year-old looked in red-hot form from the very start and smashed 11 sixes and 7 fours in the proceedings. After his dismissal, Jaiswal stayed at the end and finished the job with a brilliant 70 off 40 balls.