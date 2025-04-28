IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stands Tall With A Ton As RR Secure Grand-Fashioned Win Over GT By 8 Wickets

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is embraced by Sai Kishore as he walks back to the pavilion after scoring a record-breaking century during their IPL 2025 match, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal carried Rajasthan Royals on their backs as Gujarat Titans were left troubled at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. GT skipper Shubman Gill also showed composure with an 84-run-knock. The clinical partnership from Vaibhav and Yashasvi sealed the deal for RR as they secure a grand win over GT by eight wickets and 25 balls in hand.

Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal went into full beast mode and carried the team on their backs with a stellar performance with the bat. The 14-year-old went on to become the second-fastest centurion in the history of IPL and etched his name among legendary cricketers. Vaibhav was dismissed at 101 by Prasidh Krishna. But Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his innings and scored an unbeaten 70. Nitish Rana suffered an early setback after being dismissed at four, which is when skipper Riyan Parag showed up to handle business as he scored 32 and smacked the winning shot for Rajasthan to seal the win.

The Titans' bowling looked bleak as they failed to restrict the blazing partnership between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even though Prasidh Krishna scalped the uber important wicket of the 14-year-old, it was too late for them to capitalize. Rashid Khan took out Nitish Rana early after trapping him in an LBW.

Gujarat Titans Showcased Grit, Gill Scored 84 Runs

The Gujarat Titans got the perfect start from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The Titans skipper raked up 84 runs off 50 balls while Sudharsan scored a 30-ball 39 to keep things in their favour. Jos Buttler also came in strong by scoring an unbeaten half-century. The GT top-order put up an impressive outing, but the middle-order couldn't stand out as Washington Sundar was dismissed at 13 while Jofra Archer trapped Rahul Tewatia in an LBW to take him out at nine runs. Shahrukh Khan stood unbeaten at five alongside Buttler to reach 209 runs after 20 overs.