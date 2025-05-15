1983 World Cup Winner Predicts India's Tour Of England Will Be 'Tough' Following Virat Kohli's Retirement From Tests

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket on Monday, May 12th. The 36-year-old shocked the cricket fans all over the world by announcing his retirement from red-ball cricket.

The top-order batter took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed the news of his retirement. He said that Test cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

Virat Kohli's Came Just A Few Days Before India's Tour Of England

Virat Kohli's retirement came just a few days before India's tour of England. While speaking to ANI, former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Dilip Vengsarkar said that he had expected Kohli to take part in the five-match Test series against England and then take the retirement.

He predicted that India's five-match Test series against the Three Lions will be tough as the 36-year-old's retirement will affect the team's performance.

"I expected him to play in the England series and take retirement after that. The series in England is going to be tough. His sudden retirement will affect the performance of the team," Vengsarkar told ANI.

However, the former cricketer added that it was Virat Kohli's personal decision and it should be respected.

"He is such a great player, an experienced player. However, it is his personal call. He has played for 16-18 years, and it should be respected," he added.

India To Tour England From June 20th