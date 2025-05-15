ECB Formulates New Strategy To Grind Young Indian Team In England, Add Much Needed Firepower To Their Bowling Unit Ahead Of IND vs ENG

The Indian team will travel to England for a five-match Test series in June this year. The Indian Test team is currently in a phase of transition, and they have a herculean task ahead of them as they will have to challenge Ben Stokes' England in England. The IND vs ENG Test series will also mark the start of India's journey in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. Stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently retired from the Test format, and it has left a huge void in the Indian Test team.

There have been rumors that Shubman Gill might go ahead and lead India's Test team in the upcoming new cycle of the World Test Championship. As things stand now, England looks like a far more settled unit with Ben Stokes as their skipper. England does have the firepower and experience in their side, but they also need to find a way to bowl effectively, and somebody needs to step up to fill the void that has been left behind by Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Tim Southee To Join England As ‘Specialist Skill Consultant’

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has roped in ex-Kiwi pacer Tim Southee to serve as the Specialist Skills Consultant for the senior men's side. Southee will play this role for the senior side across formats.

Southee's first assignment with England will be the Test against Zimbabwe that is scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge. Tim Southee will be a big part of the English summer, and his stint will go on till the Test series against India. Once Southee is done working with the English team, he will then represent the Birmingham Phoenix franchise in The Hundred.

England Look To Start WTC 2027 On A Winning Note

The English Test team, under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, has made a lot of noise. They have time and again endorsed Bazball as a way that can scare the opposition, but this time around they were far from even qualifying for the finals of the World Test Championships.