R Ashwin Pushes For An Unexpected Contender As Team India's New Leader In Tests, Believes 'He Should Be In The Conversation'

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and teammates celebrate a wicket during Day 3 of the second test match against New Zealand, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Former Indian International cricketer and CSK superstar R Ashwin has pushed for Ravindra Jadeja to become the new skipper of the Indian Cricket Team. While Ashwin has primarily pushed Jasprit Bumrah to be at the helm of Indian Test Cricket, the spinner has also suggested Jadeja's name to be in the conversation for captaincy because of his veteran experience.

R Ashwin Names Jadeja As A Top Pick For Team India Test Captaincy

With Rohit Sharma stepping down from Test cricket, Team India is in flux, as they remain without a skipper. With the England tour approaching soon, specific names have been floating around who could emerge as Rohit Sharma's replacement as the new leader for India in red-ball cricket. Amid the chatter, R Ashwin has suggested his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja as the new leader, as he believes his experience will be a key factor for the captaincy role.

"Let's not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation," R Ashwin said in his YouTube Show 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ravindra Jadeja would be another delectable pick to become the new skipper for the Indian Men's National Cricket Team in Tests. His all-around capacity and veteran experience may stand out, as he can be a solid personality to lead for at least two years before Shubman Gill takes the helm.

Expect Some Big Announcements From BCCI Soon

The chatter around Indian's Test captaincy has been immense as the team would begin their new campaign for the World Test Championship 2025-27. Coach Gautam Gambhir would be eager to figure out what went wrong with the side when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand at home and Australia in an away series.