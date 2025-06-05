'Lives Are More Important': 1983 World Cup Winner Kapil Dev Takes Subtle Dig At RCB Players Following Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first ever Indian Premier League title as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final. The final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which saw RCB win the game by six runs. As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad returned to Bengaluru to celebrate their title with their fans, things took a dark turn. The celebrations were taking place inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the situation outside took a grave turn when a stampede occurred which saw 11 people lose their lives and countless others get injured.

Kapil Dev On RCB's Celebration Amidst Ongoing Stampede

Following the stampede in Bengaluru which saw 11 people lose their lives, former Indian captain and winner of the 1983 World Cup Kapil Dev took a subtle dig at the RCB players who were celebrating inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following their first IPL title.

Kapil Dev in his statement spoke on the importance of lives instead of celebrations. He also asked other teams to keep it calm when celebrating their title wins.

“I feel very bad about that. I think we have to learn from each other. Next time something like this (victory parade) happens, people should be more conscious. People do make a mistake. Mistake should not be to that scale where you are having fun and you lose lives. In the future, if any team wins, keep it calm. Lives are more important than celebration. Let's put it that way," said Kapil Dev while speaking to PTI.

RCB Announce Compensation For Families Of Deceased

Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru, released a statement announcing a Rs. 10 lakh compensation for all of the families of the deceased. Apart from the compensation, RCB also opened up a fund called RCB Cares for all of the people who got injured during the tragedy.