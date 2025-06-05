Republic World
Updated 5 June 2025 at 14:20 IST

In Aftermath Of IPL 2025 Stampede Tragedy, Legal Notice To Be Issued To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Following First IPL Title Win

11 people and several others were injured as celebrations in Bengaluru took a dark and tragic turn following RCB's maiden IPL title win.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (L), Cop Outside Chinnaswamy (R)
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (L), Cop Outside Chinnaswamy (R) | Image: ANI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations following their first Indian Premier League title win took a dark turn as a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium which saw 11 people lose their lives and several others get injured. Following the tragedy, a legal notice has been sent to the Bengaluru based franchise. 

(This is a breaking story, more to follow) 

Published 5 June 2025 at 14:20 IST