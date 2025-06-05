In Aftermath Of IPL 2025 Stampede Tragedy, Legal Notice To Be Issued To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Following First IPL Title Win

Updated 5 June 2025 at 14:20 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations following their first Indian Premier League title win took a dark turn as a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium which saw 11 people lose their lives and several others get injured. Following the tragedy, a legal notice has been sent to the Bengaluru based franchise.
(This is a breaking story, more to follow)
Published 5 June 2025 at 14:20 IST