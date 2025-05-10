1983 World Cup Winner Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's Test Skipper, Calls Him The 'Right Person' To Don Captain's Hat

Just a month before Team India's tour of England, star Indian batter and skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The 38-year-old took to his official Instagram account on May 7th and the shared the news of his retirement. However, Rohit confirmed that he will 'continue to represent India in the ODI format'.

‘I Will Continue To Represent India In The ODI’: Rohit Sharma

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit Sharma wrote on Instagram story while announcing the news.

With Rohit Sharma hanging his boot from the long-format, it means the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have to announce a new captain for the Test format.

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies. Following that, the 38-year-old has played 67 long-format matches, scoring 4301 runs at a strike rate of 57.05.

1983 World Cup Winner Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Become India's New Test Captain

Now, former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal backed talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah to don the captain's hat in the Test cricket, saying that the fast bowler is the 'right person' to lead Team India.

"I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is the right person to lead India. Fitness is a different thing, but if he is available and fit, then he is the first choice," Madan Lal told PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah played his maiden Test game in January 2018. Following that, he has picked up 205 wickets in 45 long-format matches with an economy rate of 2.76.

India is scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series. The series will begin on June 20th at Leeds. The second and third Tests will be held on July 2nd and July 10th, at Birmingham, and the Lord's, respectively.