2-0 on The Cards? Historical Stats Show Shubman Gill's India As Rank Underdogs vs England at Birmingham

England vs India: Following the loss at Headingley, Team India would head to Birmingham for the second Test. With India trailing 1-0, they would look to level things up before heading for Lord's. But, that will not be easy by any stretch of imagination. One, England would be brimming with confidence with the kind of win they registered at Leeds. So yes, beating England would be difficult and Birmingham makes it worse.

India's Edgbaston Horror Show

Edgbaston has never been a happy hunting ground for India, like most venues in the UK. In eight games India has played at Edgbaston - they have failed to win even one. India has lost seven and drawn one.

Also, Team India has got forgetful memories at the venue. India played it's first game at Edgbaston back in 1967 and in that game they registered 92, that still remains their lowest score at the venue. Edgbaston also happens to be the same ground where England gunned down 378 runs against India in 2022. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the stars from that game. The duo put on a stunning 269-run partnership. This is certainly going to make England feel confident about their chances at Birmingham.

At the same venue, England amassed a colossal 710 for seven in 2011. Former England captain Alastair Cook hit a brilliant 294 in that game, laying the foundation for the win. India lost that match by an innings and 242 runs.

Can India Bounce Back?

As history suggests, a bounce back from India will be extremely difficult. But again, they need to keep believing in themselves that they can turn it around.