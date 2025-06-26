South Africa Cricket In A Tough Spot After Anrich Nortje's Injury, Fast Bowler Ruled Out For An Uncertain Duration

Kolkata Knight Riders' Anrich Nortje bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Anrich Nortje has suffered an injury, which will keep him out of action for an unknown length of time. The fast bother's injury will put South African Cricket in a stressful position, as they will miss out on Nortje's services for quite a while. The Proteas Men bowler has been active in white-ball cricket, but he was not selected for the tri-series squad in Zimbabwe.

Anrich Nortje Sustains Injury, To Miss Out In Action For Unknown Period Of Time

Proteas Men pacer Anrich Nortje did not feature in Major League Cricket (MLC), where he was supposed to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). The fast bowler featured in just two matches for KKR in the IPL, which were his only appearances in 2025. The fast bowler reportedly suffered a stress reaction, which is one of CSA's latest setbacks, and there is no word on how long he remains out of action.

Shukri Conrad, South Africa Cricket's coach, has expressed that the seriousness of Anrich Nortje's injury is yet to be assessed and that the setback is indeed tough.

"We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out and the extent of the injury. I really feel for him. He is a superstar fast bowler, and having to deal with setback after setback can't be easy. We will wait to see how serious it is," Coach Conrad said, as per ESPNCricinfo.

No Markram, Nortje Injured as CSA Announce Squad For Tri-Series

Anrich Nortje was left out of South Africa's T20I squad in the tri-series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe because of his injury. Even stalwarts like Kagiso Rabada, regular skipper Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller and Marco Jansen. Spinner Keshav Maharaj is also out of the T20I squad since he is leading the Test squadron in Zimbabwe.

As a result, Rassie van der Dussen would lead the side in the upcoming tri-series, which would feature Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Rubin Hermann. all-rounder Corbin Bosch would also star in the team in the exciting three-nation series.