Suspension Of IPL 2025 Gives Massive Setback To Jitesh Sharma As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Continue Deal With Injury Issues: REPORTS

IPL Suspension: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defied all odds in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League and they are just one win away from entering the playoffs officially. From 11 matches, the Rajat Patidar-led side have already secured eight wins, eleven points, and have a pretty healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.482.

RCB are currently in the second spot on the IPL 2025 Points Table and they look like one of the favorites to win the title. The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended for a week due to the increasing conflict between India and Pakistan after the cowardly and heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack.

There is no official confirmation about the resumption of the IPL as of now, but whenever it resumes, RCB will still have to win one more match to qualify for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) next whenever the IPL resumes.

Jitesh Sharma Was All Set To Lead RCB Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's regular skipper Rajat Patidar sustained an injury during his team's previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Patidar was unlikely to feature in RCB's clash against SRH, and Jitesh Sharma was all set to lead RCB.

"I was very grateful for the opportunity they were bestowing on me, that I was going to captain RCB, and it's a big thing for me and my family. As a player and as a captain, I was thinking about the right combination, as Devdutt and Rajat were unavailable, and replacing them would have been a big responsibility for sure," said Jitesh on RCB's 'Break Message' video.

By the time the IPL resumes, Rajat Patidar might recover fully and might be back again to lead RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look To End Title Drought