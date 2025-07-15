Mitchell Starc Reaches New Heights With Fiery Spell Against WI, Echoes Irfan Pathan's 19-Year-Old First-Over Feat

Australia's Mitchell Starc shows the ball after dismissing West Indies' Mikyle Louis to claim his 400th wicket in Test cricket on day three of the third Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica | Image: AP

Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, has etched multiple records after his record-breaking bowling spell against the West Indies in test cricket. The veteran bowler ran rampant over the hosts like a freight train with his bowling skills. Starc rallied through the opposition in the pink ball test match at Kingston. Australia dominated once again, and Mitchell Starc has replicated a legendary record once picked up by Irfan Pathan.

Mitchell Starc Echoes Irfan Pathan's 19-Year-Old Record Against West Indies

Cricket Australia was unstoppable in their recent three-match tour to the West Indies, where they demolished their opposition. The Pat Cummins-led side stood undefeated throughout the series, picking a 3-0 clean sweep. In the final test match at Kingston, Mitchell Starc stood out with his phenomenal fast bowling and picked up wickets just like Thanos collected the infinity stones.

Mitchell Starc was a tyrant to the West Indies' batters, picking up a six-wicket haul to demolish the hosts in the pink ball test match at Kingston.

After picking up three wickets in an over, Starc has become the second-only bowler after India's Irfan Pathan to pick up three wickets in the first over of an innings. Pathan had clinched the feat against Pakistan at the Karachi test in 2006, and Mitchell Starc has echoed the feat after 19 years.

Starc went on to pick up the best figures in an innings for a bowler in their 100th test appearance with 6/9. He completed the fastest five-wicket haul in tests with 15 balls, and also made history after becoming the 4th Australian to pick up 400 test wickets.

Australia Top The Charts In ICC WTC Rankings, England Stand Second

Australia completed a clean sweep over the West Indies to remain at the top of the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. With 36 points to their name, the Aussies have a 100.00 PCT to keep them at pole.