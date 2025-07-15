'It's Heartbreaking': West Indies Skipper Roston Chase Admits Being Embarrassed After Shocking 176 Runs Defeat Against Australia

AUS vs WI: 'Mighty Australia' for a reason, that is how one can sum up the last day of the recently concluded Australia vs West Indies three-match Test series. After sustaining a heartbreaking defeat against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, the Aussies clean swept West Indies in their own backyard. The Aussies, despite being in a phase of transition, were always expected to defeat Roston Chase's West Indies, but the manner in which they dominated the Caribbean team is something that nobody saw coming.

Australia have always dominated in pink-ball Test matches, and they always keep on finding new ways to blow their opposition apart. Australia have played 14 pink-ball aka day-night Test matches so far and have won 13 out of them. The Pat Cummins-led side has continued to dominate the proceedings in the ongoing WTC 2027 cycle, and they are still on the top of the points table.

Roston Chase Reacts To West Indies' Shocking Defeat

Home Team West Indies came into the last match of the series with nothing to lose. The Aussies had already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, but things only got worse for them in the last Test. Australia had set West Indies a target of 204 runs in the final innings of the game, but the home team ended up losing it by 176 runs.

Mitchell Starc, West Indies' wreaker-in-chief, grabbed a five-wicket haul in just fifteen odd balls. Starc's compatriot Scott Boland joined him in his heroics and grabbed a hat-trick to clean up the tail, resulting in West Indies getting bundled out for only 27 runs. West Indies skipper Roston Chase reacted to the events that unfolded at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, and termed it as embarrassing.

'It's heartbreaking to be in a position where we think we can win the game and then come out and have that poor batting display. Obviously being bowled out for less than 30 is quite embarrassing', said Chase after the game.

Here's A List Of Lowest Test Totals

26: New Zealand, against England in 1955

New Zealand, against England in 1955 27: West Indies, against Australia in 2025

West Indies, against Australia in 2025 30: South Africa, against England in 1896

South Africa, against England in 1896 30: South Africa, against England in 1924

South Africa, against England in 1924 35: South Africa, against England in 1899

Mitchell Starc Creates New Record