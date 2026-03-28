300 Team Total Possible in IPL 2026? Ex-CSK Legend Makes Huge Prediction Ahead of RCB vs SRH

IPL 2026: Will any team get to 300+ total in this edition of the IPL? Ex-CSK star R. Ashwin things it will happen. No team has ever breached the 300-run mark, but it is possible as per Ashwin. As per Ashwin it is possible because teams have strong batting line-ups and with the pitches being good for batting.

‘Mission 300 is truly on’

"Mission 300 is truly on. This time I have a feeling from within that the 300-run mark will be crossed. I've been looking at some of the batting line-ups, some of the bowling line-ups are also not upto the mark. So, if the wickets are good, then there are chances of 300 being scored," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Both RCB and SRH have some brilliant players for whom anything is possible. Players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have truly changed the way T20 cricket is looked at nowadays. Travishek, as they are popularly known, had scored 511 runs in 12 outings last season, following up from a dream 2024 season, where Abhishek was a key figure in SRH's run to the final.

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Can RCB or SRH do The Impossible?

Just because a 300+ total has never been posted does not mean it cannot happen. In fact, the highest-ever IPL score came at the M. Chinnaswamy in the 2024 season. It was the same fixture where SRH has scored 287, while RCB managed to chase well but fell short by 24 runs. RCB managed to score 262 for seven. In that game, Travis Head hit a maverick hundred while SRH batted first. In that game, Dinesh Karthik kept RCB in the hunt as he hit a surreal 83 off 35 balls.