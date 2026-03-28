IPL 2026 Means Lot For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Of Course Indian Cricket at Large. Here's Why

IPL 2026: There is little to no doubt that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the biggest cricketing superstars of the generation and now that they are in the twilight period of their respective careers - the spotlight is bound to be on them. The two modern stars are active only in the ODI format, they have already hung up their boots from Tests and T20Is. Now that they have retired from T20Is, why would a privately-owned T20 franchise league be important for them?

What RoKo’s IPL return means

They may have quit playing T20Is, yet IPL 2026 would mean a lot for them. The two legends have not played any competitive cricket since January. They would be rusty no doubt and with age, life is not getting any easier for them. In cricket, staying fit and in the groove makes all the difference. It is no secret that the two icons want to feature in the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

The tournament is still a little over an year away and hence their form and fitness would be taken into consideration while picking the side for the marquee event in South Africa. IPL 2026 could have ramifications for their international future, irrespective of what the BCCI officially says.

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The IPL henceforth would give them an opportunity to play quality bowling and test themselves in the toughest T20 league in the world.

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Can RoKo Shine?