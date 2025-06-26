'4-0'? Michael Vaughan's Outrageous Prediction on India-England Series Should Egg on Shubman Gill's Side

England vs India: It was heartbreak for India at Headingley as England beat them by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Even tough India lost the game, they controlled it for the first four days before England stole the show on Day 5. There were a lot of positives for India from the Test, yet former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons the scoreline would be 4-0 in favour of the hosts.

Vaughan made the prediction during a banter with Wasim Jaffer on X.

"Evening @WasimJaffer14 .. Hope you are ok .. #1-0." he wrote on X.

"Could be 4-0 now Wasim"

Replying to Vaughan, Jaffer wrote: "Happy that a young Indian team got you worried like this. Enjoy the win Michael, we'll be back. #ENGvIND"

And that is when Vaughan wrote: "Could be 4-0 now Wasim".

Can Gill And Co. Bounce Back at Edgbaston?

Without a doubt, they can. The way the batters, top-order to be precise, played would give the dressing-room a lot of confidence. For starters, it would be interesting to see if the team is willing to get Kuldeep Yadav in the XI at Birmingham or not. Ideally, they should considering Edgbaston historically offers spin. India would realise they cannot allow the hosts to run away with a 2-0 lead heading into Lord's. Remember, Jasprit Bumrah plays three Tests.