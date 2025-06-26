'He Loves Performing vs Australia': Jayson Seales Lavishes Praise on Shamar Joseph After Dream Spell

WI vs Aus: Jayson Seales had a day to remember in Barbados as he picked up five wickets bundle out Australia for 180 runs. Not just Seales, he got very good support from the other end as Shamar Joseph picked up four wickets as well. The two pacers have truly put West Indies in command on Day one of the Test.

Following the day's play, Searles lavished praise on his fast-bowling partner, Joseph.

‘He loves performing against Australia’

"(Shamar) Joseph has been special for us. He loves performing against Australia. Made the job easier for us. Back your skills and wait for the bad balls is what the batters would have to look to do tomorrow," Seales said at the end of day's play.

"It was always pretty special. I had played only once against the Australians before this. To get a fifer on day 1 (of the series) was very special. With the new ball, it was about pitching it a bit fuller. It was a bit slower than they expected (on the pitch), it worked in our favour - they played at ones they didn't need to play at and did so with hard hands," he further said on Australia's collapse.

WI's Poor Response

After bundling out Australia for 180 runs, West Indies were expected to come out and bat well in known conditions. But, that did not happen as they lost four wickets by the end of the day. West Indies are 57 for four. Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he picked up two wickets, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood picked up a wicket apiece.