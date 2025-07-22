Rainy Manchester Weather Likely to Change Nature of Old Trafford Pitch? Shubman Gill And Team India Could be at a Disadvantage

India vs England: Shubman Gill and his team have been pushed against the wall after their heartbreaking 22-run loss at Lord's. Now, with the Indian team trailing 2-1, they need a win to keep their chances of winning the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy alive. Can they do it? It will be difficult and what makes matters worse is that Old Trafford has never been a happy hunting ground for the Indian side.

In fact, the Indian team has never won a Test at Old Trafford. And that is why Gill and his team has to rewrite history. It will not be easy against an English side that is brimming with confidence following the win in the 3rd Test.

With the game being played at Manchester, there is without a doubt, a huge chance of the weather playing spoilsport.

Manchester Weather: Will Pitch Change Due to Rain?

Former England pacer Steve Harmison spoke about the Old Trafford wicket and reckoned that it will be flat and will deteriorate as the game progresses. Without a doubt, it would have more pace and bounce compared to the three strips used up until now. Harmison believed that a little bit of rain will lighten up the surface at Old Trafford. He also reckoned the Old Trafford pitch may be a little similar to the one used at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Gill-Led Team India do Not Want Rain

Team India is already trailing in the ongoing five-match series and hence they would be the last people who would want rain. They want to play, they want a contest. They would be desperate to level it up. But unfortunately, there is forecast of rain.