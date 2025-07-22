Pakistan Left Red-Faced After WCL 2025 Tell ECB India ‘Not at Fault’ For Abandoned Clash

India vs Pakistan: While the Pakistan former players kept blaming their Indian counterparts for the abandonment of the World Championship of Legends match, the organisers have now come out with the clarification. The organisers have informed the England Cricket Board that the India Champions team is ‘not at fault’ for the call-off.

‘India Champions team are not at fault’

“WCL have conveyed to England and Wales Cricket Board that they, as organisers, were not able to conduct this match. The India Champions team are not at fault,” a WCL official told ANI.

In fact, the Pakistan Champions were gutted and as per sources did not want to share the points with India as they reckoned they were not the ones to call it off.

“Pakistan Champions team are not willing to share points because they are saying that it is India who backed out, not them,” the source added.

There was a massive build-up for the game that was set to take place at Birmingham. The tickets for the game was also sold out and a huge crowd was expected. All the developments that the match would not take place happened on the eve of the game. The cancellation hit the organisers hard, revenue-wise.

What Happens if India Meet Pakistan in Summit Clash?

As per the owner of the Pakistan Champions, a call on that would be taken later once that situation arises. Last year, which was the inaugural edition, saw the Indian team take on the Pakistan Champions in the summit clash. The India Champions won that game by five wickets to emerge as the inaugural champions.