503 Runs in 9 Innings; Virat Kohli is Easily Shubman Gill-Led GT's Biggest Threat During IPL 2026 Final

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: There is no doubt that Virat Kohli will pose a huge threat to Gujarat Titans come May 31. Kohli has been in sublime touch throughout this season and would certainly be expected to get big runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi stadium. He has already amassed 600 runs in 15 games this season. His runs have come at a healthy strike-rate of 164.38. He has also hit four fifties and a century.

Come Sunday, the Titans would be well-aware that their biggest threat would be Kohli. Not just because he scores runs, but also because he has a good understanding of this stage.

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Kohli Unstoppable vs Titans

There are a few teams you want to play against because you have scored runs against them in the past and believe it can be done again. Kohli, who is already so consistent, ups his game when he faces the Titans. Kohli has got a phenomenal record against GT. 503 runs at an outstanding average of 71.85 and a strike rate of 153.82. This includes four fifties and a century. He scored the ton in 2023.

From a GT point of view, they would be hoping that Kagiso Rabada or Mohammed Siraj can send the former RCB captain packing early in the piece. If that does not happen, GT may have to pay a heavy price.

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