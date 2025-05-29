538 Runs, 5 Half-Centuries: Kusal Mendis Looks To Do A Jos Buttler As Reeling GT Try To Outsmart MI In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Can Kusal Mendis become the perfect replacement of Jos Buttler for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs | Image: ANI

GT Vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

Gujarat Titans had a stunning start to the IPL 2025, but they lost consistency in the end of the league matches. The Titans finished in third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.254. The Shubman Gill-led side clinched nine wins and conceded five defeats after playing 14 league matches. GT won three matches and suffered two defeats in their previous five fixtures.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians secured the fourth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142. The Mumbai Indians clinched eight wins and conceded six defeats after playing 14 league matches. MI had a sloppy start to the season but lost momentum in the final league match. MI suffered two defeats and clinched three wins in their past five matches.

GT Conceded A Disappointing Defeat Against CSK In Their Last IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans conceded a disappointing 83-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last match of the tournament. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also conceded a seven-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous fixture.

Earlier, the IPL 2025 Final match was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25th. However, as the cash-rich tournament was suspended for one week due to the escalation in the India-Pakistan border, the summit clash of the IPL 2025 was postponed.

As the extravagant T20 tournament was delayed, many overseas players had to leave IPL 2025 due to national duties.

Gujarat Titans have become the worst-hit side after their two crucial foreign players left the squad due to national duties. South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada left India to take part in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. On the other hand, star English batter Jos Buttler had to leave the GT squad to take part in the white ball series against the West Indies.

Jos Buttler's absence will become a headache for the Gujarat Titans team management as the star English batter played an anchor role in the batting lineup.

Even though the Gujarat Titans have picked Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, now, only time will tell if the Sri Lankan earns his place in the first eleven. GT roped in Mendis for a Rs. 75 lakh.

Jos Buttler's Stats In IPL 2025

Jos Buttler had a stunning IPL 2025 season and saved the Titans at crucial points in the tournament. Buttler amassed 538 runs at a strike rate of 163.03 and had an average of 59.77 after playing 14 matches.