'Haven't Got Any Weaknesses': Shane Watson Names RCB's Biggest Hurdle As Rajat Patidar And Co. Aim To Win First IPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to play the qualifier 1 of the currently ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB's opponents for the match are going to be Punjab Kings as both teams will be aiming to book their place in the final with a win in the first qualifier. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the other two teams to make it into the playoffs will be playing the eliminator in a bid to get into the second qualifier. Several cricket pundits have named RCB as favorites to win the 2025 IPL title.

Ahead of the qualifier 1 clash, former RCB and Australia star Shane Watson has named the biggest hurdle RCB might have to face to win their first title.

Shane Watson Names The IPL Team With No Weaknesses

Shane Watson recently took to social media platform X to share a video in which he shared his predictions for the playoffs of the currently ongoing IPL 2025. In the video, Shane Watson backed RCB to win the title but stated that Mumbai Indians, if the two teams face off against each other it will be difficult for RCB to beat Mumbai Indians, as the Hardik Pandya led franchise have no weakness.

They are going to have to because Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are going to be so hard to beat. I just feel MI are going to be the team RCB are going to have to play incredibly well against. They haven't got any weaknesses at all," said Shane Watson in the video on X.

Virat Kohli And RCB Eyeing Title After Record Breaking Season