'Haven't Got Any Weaknesses': Shane Watson Names RCB's Biggest Hurdle As Rajat Patidar And Co. Aim To Win First IPL Title

Updated May 29th 2025, 16:59 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to play the qualifier 1 of the currently ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB's opponents for the match are going to be Punjab Kings as both teams will be aiming to book their place in the final with a win in the first qualifier. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the other two teams to make it into the playoffs will be playing the eliminator in a bid to get into the second qualifier. Several cricket pundits have named RCB as favorites to win the 2025 IPL title.
Ahead of the qualifier 1 clash, former RCB and Australia star Shane Watson has named the biggest hurdle RCB might have to face to win their first title.
Shane Watson recently took to social media platform X to share a video in which he shared his predictions for the playoffs of the currently ongoing IPL 2025. In the video, Shane Watson backed RCB to win the title but stated that Mumbai Indians, if the two teams face off against each other it will be difficult for RCB to beat Mumbai Indians, as the Hardik Pandya led franchise have no weakness.
They are going to have to because Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are going to be so hard to beat. I just feel MI are going to be the team RCB are going to have to play incredibly well against. They haven't got any weaknesses at all," said Shane Watson in the video on X.
ALSO READ | Rajat Patidar Reiterates On RCB's Biggest Victory In IPL History, Skipper Reveals The Big Boost That The Team Needed Ahead Of Qualifier 1
Virat Kohli and RCB have had a record breaking IPL season in 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025 became the first and only team to win all of their away matches in the history of the Indian Premier League. As for Virat Kohli, he became the first batter in the history of the tournament to have five 600+ runs seasons.
Published May 29th 2025, 16:59 IST