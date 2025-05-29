Rajat Patidar Reiterates On RCB's Biggest Victory In IPL History, Skipper Reveals The Big Boost That The Team Needed Ahead Of Qualifier 1

IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar is eyeing to achieve what his predecessors at RCB, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Virat Kohli, couldn't do or maybe fell short of doing. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have time and again been trolled for not winning the IPL trophy for seventeen years, despite coming close to it on three different occasions. But IPL 2025 has been a pathbreaking tournament for them, and the men in 'red, black, and gold' are eyeing to win the coveted silverware for the first time.

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Opens Up On The Ultimate Team Goal

RCB fans and, in general, fans of cricket had their own reservations when Rajat Patidar was announced as the skipper of the team. Faf du Plessis had been released by the franchise, and Virat Kohli had already relinquished leadership duties by then. But Patidar's appointment as the RCB skipper has been nothing short of fantastic. Virat Kohli might be the biggest poster boy of the franchise, but Patidar's leadership is something that should be equally credited.

The Bengaluru skipper recently spoke about how his team's victory against LSG was an important one. 'It was very important for us to be in the top two, that is what we were planning for, and we have achieved it. It is a big boost for us.', said Patidar in a video posted by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Patidar-led side defied all odds, finished at the top two of the IPL 2025 Points Table with 19 points from 14 games and with a staggering Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.301.

RCB Do The Unthinkable In IPL 2025