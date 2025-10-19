Updated 19 October 2025 at 16:39 IST
800 Reps And High-Intensity CrossFit, Ex-India Coach Reveals Secrets That Helped Rohit Lose Over 10 Kilos Prior To IND vs AUS ODI Series
Rohit Sharma has played 274 ODIs for India and has scored 11176 runs. The former skipper has scored all these runs at an average of 48.59
More than Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket, it is his leaner and fitter look that has garnered a lot of eyeballs. Rohit Sharma, one of the stalwarts of the game, had always been criticized for his fitness levels, but he has turned the tables around.
Rohit Sharma has returned to play the three-match ODI series against Australia, and he has become only the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli to play 500 international games for India.
Abhishek Nayar Reveals Rohit Sharma's Workout Secrets
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma turned heads with his leaner look while attending the CEAT awards. The former India skipper, who was wearing a maroon suit, looked as fit as he was in his twenties. Rohit Sharma had also cleared his fitness test, which made him eligible for India selection. Former India coach and Rohit Sharma's close friend Abhishek Nayar gave insights into how Rohit Sharma managed to shred so much weight.
"We had three months to work as Rohit was on a break, and we utilized that window. The first five weeks was a bodybuilder mindset where he was trying to train to completely lean down. He used to do high repetition in every session where he used to do 700-800 repetitions of every body part. It was almost an hour and a half. Light weight, a lot of repetition, bringing in strength and endurance, it helped. Finishing every session with 15-20 minute CrossFit which was more cardio based," said.
Rohit Sharma Disappoints On India Return
Rohit Sharma coming back to the Indian team was something that the fans were eagerly looking forward to. After all, it had been over seven months that the 'Hitman' represented the country. Will Rohit Sharma play the 2027 ODI World Cup? This is something nobody has an answer to, but his comeback innings certainly hasn't helped his cause.
Rohit could manage to score only 8 runs off 14 balls before he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 16:37 IST