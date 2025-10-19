'My Body Has To Match Up': Virat Kohli Discusses His Cricketing Future Amid Speculations Of ODI Retirement

Virat Kohli walks away after being dismissed in the first IND vs AUS ODI | Image: Associated Press

India are locking horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series opener is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The ongoing three-match ODI series grabbed a lot of eyeballs as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to play ODIs for Team India after a gap of seven months. However, their comeback in international cricket didn't go as planned. Rohit was dismissed for 8 runs, whereas Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, his first in Australia.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Fitness

There have been rumours that the India vs Australia series might be Virat Kohli's swansong. After retiring from T20Is last year, Kohli decided to retire from Tests too earlier this year. The former India skipper has continued to remain tight-lipped on his international future, but he spoke at length about his match fitness ahead of the first ODI.

"You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage, I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there. My body has to match up with it," Virat Kohli said prior to the start of the India vs Australia 1st ODI.

Kohli Looks To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar In Unique List