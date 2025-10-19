Updated 19 October 2025 at 12:17 IST
'My Body Has To Match Up': Virat Kohli Discusses His Cricketing Future Amid Speculations Of ODI Retirement
Virat Kohli has played 302 ODI games and has scored 14181 runs. The ex-India captain has scored these runs at an average of 57.88
India are locking horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series opener is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The ongoing three-match ODI series grabbed a lot of eyeballs as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to play ODIs for Team India after a gap of seven months. However, their comeback in international cricket didn't go as planned. Rohit was dismissed for 8 runs, whereas Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, his first in Australia.
Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Fitness
There have been rumours that the India vs Australia series might be Virat Kohli's swansong. After retiring from T20Is last year, Kohli decided to retire from Tests too earlier this year. The former India skipper has continued to remain tight-lipped on his international future, but he spoke at length about his match fitness ahead of the first ODI.
"You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage, I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there. My body has to match up with it," Virat Kohli said prior to the start of the India vs Australia 1st ODI.
Kohli Looks To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar In Unique List
Virat needs another 68 runs to surpass Tendulkar in the limited-overs format. Tendulkar has a tally of 18,436 runs in limited-overs cricket, whereas Kohli currently has 18,369 runs (14,181 runs in ODIs and 4,188 T20I runs), and he can very well achieve this feat in the next two games of the three-match series. The last time India played three ODIs against Australia Down Under, they had lost the series 2-1.
