IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Nitish Reddy Debuts For India, Star Spinner Misses Out As Shubman Gill Picks Three Seamers
Shubman Gill's India are locking horns with Australia in three-match ODI series. The first ODI is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth
India are taking on Australia in a three-match series. The first match of the series is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The three-match ODI series is also India's first step towards the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027 in South Africa. The last time India had visited Australia, they had lost the ODI series to the hosts by a margin of 2-1. This time around, India will want to change their fortunes and defeat the Aussies in their own backyard.
Nitish Reddy Makes ODI Debut
The condition in Perth has been overcast, and it was always expected to help the bowlers. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill, the Indian ODI captain, sensing the opportunity and the conditions at disposal, decided to include three seamers. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been left out of the side as India fielded the likes of Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been handed the ODI cap. Former India captain Rohit Sharma handed Nitish his ODI cap in the pre-match team huddle.
"We would have bowled first as well. Looking at the weather, there might be a stop-and-play game, but it looks like a pretty good surface, so hopefully we get some runs on the board. We have got a great combination of experienced players and some of the gun players that we have in our team. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, and we're going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders.", said skipper Shubman after the toss.
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Shubman, Rohit And Virat Disappoint In First ODI
India's top three, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli couldn't get going in the first ODI of the India vs Australia three-match series. Virat Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, whereas Rohit managed to score 8 runs, and skipper Gill scored just 10 runs.
