'933 Runs, 5 Centuries': Eerie Similarity Between India Test Captains Shubman Gill-Sunil Gavaskar After First 12 Innings

Ind vs WI: Since taking over as India's Test captain from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill - the batter - has hardly put a foot wrong. In fact, Gill has had a similar start to Test captaincy, like former legend Sunil Gavaskar. An eerie stat show how similar Gill and Gavaskar's initial few days as India's Test captaincy has been.

‘933 Runs, 5 Centuries’

After 12 innings as India's Test captain, Gill has amassed 933 runs, which includes five centuries. Gavaskar, as well, after his first 12 innings as India's Test captain - has identical numbers.

In the England tour, where Gill debuted as the Test captain - he amassed 754 runs in the series and was the Player of the Series as well. He has now continued his good run of form with the bat against West Indies as well, where he hit a marvelous 129* during Delhi Test. Gill has been unstoppable since taking over as captain. He has truly made the No. 4 position his own after Virat Kohli.

What's Next For Gill, Team India?

The Indian team will travel to Australia for a white-ball tour where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is.