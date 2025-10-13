IND vs WI: Unstoppable Mohammed Siraj Continues To Smash Records, India Star Claims Top Spot Ahead Of Blessing Muzarabani And Mitchell Starc In Elite List

Mohammed Siraj's resurgence in red-ball cricket has been phenomenal. The fast bowler was a catalyst behind India's 2-2 draw in England recently and has also been in his prime against the West Indies in the ongoing Test series.

Mohammed Siraj Creates History Against West Indies

Siraj broke West Indies' resiliency by picking up the crucial wicket of Shai Hope and provided the home side a much-needed breather. Hope happens to be his 37th Test victim in this calendar year, and Siraj has now got past Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Australia's Mitchell Starc to be the highest wicket-taker in this calendar year.

Siraj had 23 scalps against England, while another 10 have come up against the West Indies so far. In 8 matches, he has an average of 26.91. Muzarabani is 2nd with 36 dismissals, while Starc is in third place with 29 wickets. The Australian speedster will have the opportunity to make up the deficit in the upcoming five-match Ashes series.

The West Indies have shown complete defiance in the second innings. John Campbell and Shai Hope's centuries have put the visitors back on the road to their revival. These two forged a sensational 177-run partnership to deny India a chance of outright victory.

Siraj ended the partnership, and the slide continued as the visitors lost six wickets in the space of 40 runs. Hope ended an eight-year drought to bring up his third Test ton, and it was all about his resilience and astute technique on the Indian soil.

Siraj ended up with two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav finished with three wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 390 runs. Shubman Gill's side will have 121 runs to chase to complete a 2-0 whitewash.

Most Test Wickets In 2025

Mohammed Siraj (India): 37 wickets in 8 matches

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe): 36 wickets in 9 matches

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 29 wickets in 7 matches

Nathan Lyon (Australia): 24 wickets in 6 matches