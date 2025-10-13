WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah Clean Bowls Jomel Warrican With a Peach During Delhi Test

Ind vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah came up with the goods with the ball after lunch on Day 4 of the Delhi Test as he send Jomel Warrican packing with a peach. Warrican was beaten all ends up with a inch-perfect delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back in sharply to go through the defense. Bumrah's celebration was not extremely hyped as it was the wicket of a tailender.

Here is the delivery that got the wicket of Warrican.

Meanwhile, Team India are a wicket away from bundling out West Indies. The hosts are firmly in control of the Test match and whitewashing West Indies. One has to agree that Bumrah tried his best but he was went wicketless for the majority of the innings despite bowling considerable number of overs.

Visitors Put up a Fight, But Too Little Too Late

John Campbell paid the price for his indiscreet choice of shots but Shai Hope defended dourly to take West Indies to 252 for 3 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India.

West Indies still need to score 18 more runs before they can make India bat again but more importantly the docile nature of the track has made it a toil for the spinners.

It would be interesting to see India's ploy after the lunch interval. The hosts would ideally love to finish the Test today itself. Will that happen or not remains to be seen.