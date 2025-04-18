sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 18th 2025, 14:52 IST

'A Close High-Scoring Match': X's Ai-Chat Bot Grok Predicts The Winner Of The IPL Clash Between RCB And PBKS

X's ai chat bot Grok recently predicted the winner of the IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Grok predicts RCB vs PBKS
Grok predicts RCB vs PBKS | Image: BCCI

The Indian Premier League is underway with full swing and two of the strongest teams of the 2025 season will be taking on one another today. It is Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Punjab Kings. The match will be taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will be RCB's third home game of the season. RCB so far have lost both of their home games whilst have had spectacular outings in their away matches. PBKS on the other hand have been playing well too. 

Grok Predicts The Winner Of The RCB vs PBKS Clash 

X's ai chat bot Grok was asked to predict the outcome of the IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. According to Grok, the match is set to be a high scoring affair is Chinnaswamy Stadium is generally a batting friendly pitch. 

Grok also predicted it will be a close and tight game between two quality sides. 

“In the IPL 2025 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB (No. 3) faces PBKS (No. 4), both with four wins from six games. RCB’s batting, led by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, and home advantage on a high-scoring pitch give them an edge. Despite PBKS’s strong batting and bowling, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Priyansh Arya in form, RCB is likely to win a close, high-scoring match,” Grok stated in it's prediction of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. 

Highly Anticipated Clash Between PBKS And RCB

The IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a highly anticipated match as both teams are in excellent form in IPL 2025. Both teams are placed together in the IPL table with RCB in third and PBKS in fourth. As the two teams take on one another, it will also be a clash for the position in the IPL table. 

