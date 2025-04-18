'Sent Me Nude Pictures': Sanjay Bangar's Daughter Anaya Bangar Reveals Horrific Details Of Harassment In Cricket Community

Anaya Bangar who is the daughter of former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar recently in an interview revealed shocking details of the harassment she has been facing within the cricketing community ever since her hormone replacement therapy. Anaya Bangar who was previously known as Aryan Bangar revealed the dark side of the cricketing world as she shared her experience of going through the surgery which allowed her to change her gender from male to female.

Anaya Bangar Shares Horrific Ordeal Following Surgery

Anaya Bangar recently in an interview with Lallantop shared the challenges she had been facing since her surgery. This also included harassment and toxic behavior from cricketers. During the interview, Anaya Bangar was asked about the kind of harassment she faced, she revealed that several cricketers sent her nude pictures.

"There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them," shared Anaya Bangar during the interview.

Anaya Bangar On Veteran Cricketer Harassing Her

Anaya Bangar further in the interview shared another ordeal during which a veteran cricketer harassed her. Anaya shared that she had approached a veteran cricketer for help due to all of the challenges she was facing, Anaya revealed that the cricketer when he heard about her problems asked her to come to his so car so that he could sleep with her.

"The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. In another instance, when I was in India, I told a veteran cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car. I want to sleep with you," revealed Anaya Bangar.