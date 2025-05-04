'A Contest To Remember': Kolkata Knight Riders Hails RR Captain Riyan Parag's Blitz 95-Run Knock Against KKR At Eden Gardens

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a close one-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

KKR power-hitter Andre Russell received the 'Player of the Match' against the Royals. Russell played an unbeaten 57-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 228.00. It was Russell's knock that helped KKR propel to 206/4 in the first inning.

During the run chase, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag's knock caught everyone's eyes as he alone took the Royals on his shoulders. Parag played a 95-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 211.11. He hammered 6 fours and 8 sixes.

Following his magnificent knock, Riyan Parag received praise from the opponent franchise, the Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to their social media handle and said that the match between Kolkata and Rajasthan will be a contest to remember at the Eden Gardens. KKR added that it was a special inning from the 23-year-old.

"A contest to remember at Eden! Well played, and hats off to Riyan Parag for a special innings," KKR wrote on X.

In the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament, Riyan Parag played 12 matches, scoring 221 runs at a strike rate of 170.59, and has an average of 37.70. The Rajasthan Royal captain played 82 IPL matches, amassing 1550 runs at a strike rate of 142.33, and has an average of 26.72.

Rajasthan Royals hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 6 points and have a net run rate of -0.718. The Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their upcoming match of the cash-rich tournament on May 12th.