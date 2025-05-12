sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Address To Nation | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Pakistan Bats For Terrorists | IPL 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Unmasks Pakistan |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • A Look At Virat Kohli's Sensational Records During His Glittering Test Career

Updated May 12th 2025, 19:31 IST

A Look At Virat Kohli's Sensational Records During His Glittering Test Career

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Let's have a look at some of his record in the longest format.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Virat Kohli gestures during a Test match
Virat Kohli gestures during a Test match | Image: AP

Virat Kohli's phenomenal Test career came to an end after the 36-year-old announced his retirement on Monday. Ahead of the much-anticipated England Test series, the former Test captain followed the footsteps of Rohit Sharma to hang up his boots from the longer format.

In 123 Test matches, Virat amassed 9230 runs with an average of 46.85, which clearly showed his stupendous skills in red-ball cricket. Having made his debut in 2011, Virat's consistency would be very difficult to match as he has etched his name in cricket history with a plethora of records in Test matches.

Also Read: Led By Shubman Gill, India's Next-Gen Test Cricketers Pay Homage To Virat Kohli: 'Hope We Carry That Fire And Commitment'

India's Most Successful Test Captain Ever

Virat Kohli boasts of a very encouraging record in Test cricket. The former Indian captain led India in 68 Test matches, losing 17, winning 40 and drawing 11 games. With a win percentage of 58.82, he also became the first captain to guide India to a Test series on Australian soil as they claimed the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli Equalled Ricky Ponting's Record

Under Virat's guidance, Virat led India to nine consecutive Test victories, an achievement which only former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had recorded in his distinguished career. Virat also became the first Indian captain to register two centuries in his captaincy debut in Adelaide against Australia.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And John Cena, Three Greats And Three Retirements, 2025 Officially Becomes The Year Of Shocking Farewells

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Milestone

Virat Kohli has registered 5864 runs in 68 Test matches as the Indian captain which stands to be the highest mong the Indian captain. He also stands tall to be the only captain to have scored a whopping seven Test centuries in his glittering Test career. Virat's 254 against South Africa is also the highest score ever by an Indian captain in Test matches.

Virat Kohli Piled On A Plethora Of Runs Overseas

In the 2014/15 Test series, he amassed four Test centuries and thus became the only Indian batter to achieve this record. During the 2016-17 home season. Virat showed why he is regarded as one of the best batters in this format. He smashed 1059 runs during that period, which further established him as one of the modern greats in Test cricket.

Published May 12th 2025, 19:26 IST