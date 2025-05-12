A Look At Virat Kohli's Sensational Records During His Glittering Test Career

Virat Kohli's phenomenal Test career came to an end after the 36-year-old announced his retirement on Monday. Ahead of the much-anticipated England Test series, the former Test captain followed the footsteps of Rohit Sharma to hang up his boots from the longer format.

In 123 Test matches, Virat amassed 9230 runs with an average of 46.85, which clearly showed his stupendous skills in red-ball cricket. Having made his debut in 2011, Virat's consistency would be very difficult to match as he has etched his name in cricket history with a plethora of records in Test matches.

India's Most Successful Test Captain Ever

Virat Kohli boasts of a very encouraging record in Test cricket. The former Indian captain led India in 68 Test matches, losing 17, winning 40 and drawing 11 games. With a win percentage of 58.82, he also became the first captain to guide India to a Test series on Australian soil as they claimed the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli Equalled Ricky Ponting's Record

Under Virat's guidance, Virat led India to nine consecutive Test victories, an achievement which only former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had recorded in his distinguished career. Virat also became the first Indian captain to register two centuries in his captaincy debut in Adelaide against Australia.

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Milestone

Virat Kohli has registered 5864 runs in 68 Test matches as the Indian captain which stands to be the highest mong the Indian captain. He also stands tall to be the only captain to have scored a whopping seven Test centuries in his glittering Test career. Virat's 254 against South Africa is also the highest score ever by an Indian captain in Test matches.

Virat Kohli Piled On A Plethora Of Runs Overseas