Led By Shubman Gill, India's Next-Gen Test Cricketers Pay Homage To Virat Kohli: 'Hope We Carry That Fire And Commitment'

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the Day 3 of the 4th Test Match between Australia and India, at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli's retirement sparked a multitude of reactions from teams and die-hard fans all around the world. Kohli was a pioneer ambassador for the longest format of the game, which attracted the next generation of cricket. Some of India's young test cricketers have acknowledged Virat Kohli's greatness in their farewell message for other former Indian skipper.

Shubman Gill Bows Down To Virat Kohli's Greatness

Virat Kohli has called time on his spectacular run in Test Cricket. A month before the commencement of the India tour of England, two of India's top red-ball stars have called time on their careers in the longest format of the game. Kohli's decision comes after Rohit Sharma, who had announced his retirement a few days back. The star Indian cricketer has called time after a stellar 14-year career, where he also captained the side.

After announcing his retirement, Team India's potential next-in-line Test skipper, Shubman Gill, has paid homage to the former Indian skipper.

“Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions.

”I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @imVkohli paji," Shubman Gill tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter)

India's Next-Gen Test Stars Shower Praise On Kohli

Apart from Shubman Gill, Team India's next generation of Test cricketers also paid tribute to the Indian cricketer. Players like Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and more have shared their thoughts on Kohli on social media.

Rishabh Pant, Team India's potential vice-captain pick, expressed that Virat Kohli put everything on the line when it came to Test Cricket, be it the intensity, passion or the fight.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel thanked Virat for inspiring him and the entire generation of cricketers to pursue the game.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledged that the Indian cricketer's impact on Test Cricket was immeasurable and that he would cherish every moment they spent between the wickets.