Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And John Cena, Three Greats And Three Retirements, 2025 Officially Becomes The Year Of Shocking Farewells

Rarely does a year come by where greats of different sporting disciplines decide to walk away. This is the same thing that has been happening with 2025, the year of farewell. The Indian cricket fans are already dealing with the bad news of Virat Kohli deciding to walk away from Test match cricket.

Kohli's decision to hang up his boots from the longest format of the game comes days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. "I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," wrote Virat Kohli while announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game on social media.

Kohli and Rohit retiring ahead of a crucial IND vs ENG series has left an inexperienced Indian Test team behind who will embark on the journey of WTC 2027.

2025, The Year That Marked The End Of Three Different Eras

John Cena, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, these are three names that have shaped their respective sports. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been faithful servants of the game, John Cena is no less than a stalwart in the WWE.

The trio has left a long-lasting impact on kids who were born in the 90s. Virat redefined the way Test cricket should be played, John Cena has conquered every possible avenue in the WWE, whereas Rohit Sharma made batting look elegant and easy in the toughest conditions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already walked away from the Test and the T20I format, and they will continue to represent India and play in the ODIs. John Cena, on the other hand, recently won his 17th WWE undisputed championship, the most that any wrestler has won in the history of the sports entertainment industry.

A Lot To Achieve For Rohit, Virat, And Cena