A Spoiler Or Overconfidence? Punjab Kings' Musheer Khan Mimics IPL Title Lifting Celebration Ahead Of Summit Clash Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet for the fourth time as the two teams get ready to play in the final of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Both teams are trophyless so far in the 18 years that the tournament has been around but fans are guaranteed a new champion at the end of the summit clash. RCB and PBKS had last played each other in the first qualifier of the 2025 IPL season where RCB had defeated PBKS by 8 wickets to cement their spot in the final.

Ahead of the match a video of PBKS' player Musheer Khan doing a mimicry of lifting the IPL trophy has gone viral on social media.

WATCH | Musheer Khan Mimics Lifting The IPL Trophy

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, a video has been going viral on social media where Musheer Khan who is standing in the Punjab Kings bus can be seen mimicking the celebration of lifting the IPL trophy. It raises the question whether this is overconfidence or a spoiler for the IPL final.

Watch the video:

Record Breaking Season For Virat Kohli And RCB

It has been a record breaking season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and star batter Virat Kohli. RCB in the 2025 season of the IPL became the first team in the history of the tournament to win all of their away matches. Apart from that RCB will also be playing their fourth final in the IPL.