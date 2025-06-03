'He’s Carried The Weight': Big Night For Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Star Batter Virat Kohli Eyes His First IPL Title Against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have both set their sights on the prize as the two teams will take on each other in the final of IPL 2025 today (3rd June 2025). Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings both have had a terrific season and their excellent form has landed them in the final. Both RCB and PBKS are teams that are yet to win their first ever IPL title and after the match ends one of the teams will have won their first trophy in the 18 years since the tournament started.

As the start of the match draws closer, all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli who is one of the few players who has featured in every single IPL season till date.

Number 18 Eyeing First IPL Title In Season 18

All eyes during the final are going to be on Virat Kohli. The star batter has won it all except the IPL trophy. It is a feat which has continued to evade him for the past 18 years despite playing the finals of the tournament three times. Virat Kohli is known to wear the number 18 jersey. This is also the 18th season of the Indian Premier League and what better way for Virat Kohli to win his first ever IPL title than in his 18th season.

Ahead of the final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to social media platform to put out an inspiring post for Virat Kohli. In the post Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrote, “He’s carried the weight, walked the miles, weathered it all. Now, it’s time to play the boldest.”

The Greatest Ever To Play In The Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest player to play in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli in the 18 years that he has been playing in the IPL has made a total of 8618 runs in the tournament. This also puts him at the top of the table in terms of highest run getters in the tournament.

Virat Kohli also holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL season as he went on to make 973 runs in the 2016 season of the IPL. The star batter recently broke another record when he became the first batter to have more than 600 plus runs in five or more seasons.