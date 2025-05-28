'Ee Saala Cup Namde': Aakash Chopra Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Make It To The IPL Finals Ahead Of Qualifier 1 Clash Against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been having a dream season in the 18th edition of the IPL. Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a spectacular regular season finished second in the table. RCB finished the regular season with 19 points, which included 9 wins, 4 losses and 1 no result. As RCB finished in the top two, they also booked their spot in the first Qualifiers during which they will be taking on Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing the Qualifiers after nine years as they look to make it to the finals.

Aakash Chopra Favors RCB To Reach IPL 2025 Final

Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra in a YouTube video talked about RCB ahead of their Qualifier 1 match against PBKS. In the video, Chopra stated that every time RCB have played Qualifier 1, they have managed to make it to the finals of the tournament. Aakash Chopra also stated that 2025 might be the year when RCB finally win their first IPL title.

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru, you have reached Qualifier 1 after a long gap. You reached there in 2011, then in 2016, and now after that. It means you will play Qualifier 1 after a long wait of nine years. Interestingly, whenever they have played Qualifier 1 and finished in the top two, they have played the final. They have qualified many times after 2016, but they used to be at No. 3 or No. 4, played the Eliminator, and didn't reach the final even once. So, year No. 18, a twist is coming in the story. It might be 'Ee Saala Cup Namde.' They have booked their appointment with Punjab,” said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

RCB Complete Record Chase Against LSG To Book Qualifier 1 Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their bid to make it into the first qualifier of IPL 2025 completed a record breaking chase against Lucknow Super Giants. During the IPL match between RCB and LSG, LSG batted first and thanks to a century from Rishabh Pant were able to give RCB a target of 228.