Virat Kohli-Krunal Pandya's Fiery Celebration After RCB's Record-Chase vs LSG to Seal IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Berth Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they beat Lucknow Super Giants and sealed a Top-two finish which means they will now play the Qualifier. RCB beat LSG by six wickets and eight balls to spare. Jitesh Sharma was the star of the show for RCB as he hammered a surreal 85* off 33 balls to take them over the line.

Following the win, the cameras panned towards the dugout where one could see Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya celebrate the win. Their celebration epitomised what the win meant. The two were fired up after the win and almost chest-bumped each other. The clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral:

Meanwhile, with the win - RCB have ensured they play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. In case, they lose that game, they will have another shot at making the summit clash. That is the advantage of finishing in the top-two.

Jitesh Shines

Jitesh Sharma stepped it up when it mattered the most as his whirlwind knock ensured RCB gun down a mammoth 228. His knock was laced with eight fours and six sixes. He was striking the ball well and his teammates were going wild in the dugout.

"I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation," Jitesh said at the post-match presentation as he was awarded the POTM.