Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Kiss Exchange Steals Show After RCB's Record Chase to Beat LSG Ensuring IPL 2025 Playoff Berth | WATCH VIDEO

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday as they managed to script a record chase to beat Lucknow Super Giants and ensure a top-2 finish in the group stage. Now they would get two shots at making the final. RCB won the game by six wickets and eight balls to spare. But it wasn't the RCB win that stole the show, instead, it was Virat Kohli exchanging kisses with Anushka Sharma that hogged the limelight.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule After LSG vs RCB Game

Kohli was ecstatic after the win as he realised the importance of it and Anushka was extremely happy for the former RCB captain. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Anushka has been the biggest support for Kohli and the cricketer has admitted that time and again at various platforms and hence it was not surprising to see the reaction from her when RCB scripted the win.

Chasing 228 to win, Kohli got the side off to a brilliant start. He also registered a fifty but was dismissed just after that. He scored 54 off 30 balls and laid the platform for the big chase. But it was Jitesh Sharma who emerged as the hero. He remained unbeaten on a scintillating 85* off 33 balls. His innings was laced with six sixes and eight fours.

‘I was thinking about just staying in the present’

"I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation," Jitesh, who was awarded the POTM, said at the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB Defeat LSG