'He Needs To Score Runs': Aakash Chopra Gives Ultimatum To Ishan Kishan Ahead Of IPL 2025 Southern Derby Between SRH And RCB

Ishan Kishan ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the batter was released by Mumbai Indians. The star Indian batter in his first outing for the Hyderabad based franchise amazed fans as he scored a century in the opening match for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the batter started the season on a high note, expectations were high from him and the SRH side which had reached the finals in the 2024 IPL but it was not to be so as their season went down massively and the team could not make it to the playoffs.

Aakash Chopra On Ishan Kishan's Retention For IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan has had a disappointing season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad following the century he scored in SRH's first match of the season. Ishan Kishan has played a total of 12 matches for SRH in the current season and has scored only 231 runs with an average of 25.67.

Following Ishan Kishan's dismal batting performances, Aakash Chopra has given a verdict on what the batter needs to do in order to be retained for the next season.

"They will want to beat Bengaluru. It's a southern derby. There is a rivalry, so they feel they need to beat them. Ishan Kishan will be at No. 3. It's a big one. If you wish to keep him with you, he needs to score runs. He hasn't scored runs after the century, and was playing slow in the last match as well. Then, of course, the usual suspects," said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

RCB Looking For Massive Win Against SRH