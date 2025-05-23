Big Setback For RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoff; Phil Salt May Miss Crucial Matches as he is Expecting a Baby Soon: REPORT

IPL 2025: In what may come as a huge blow for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Phil Salt may miss the playoffs as he is expecting a baby soon. Salt, as multiple reports claim, is still in India. But again, one cannot confirm this as it is not official. For the unversed, in-form Salt missed RCB's last two games against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) due to fever.

RCB have made the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Bengaluru-based franchise, who are currently in the second spot, have a solid chance of finishing in the top two. They have two games still remaining.

Who is Abi McLaven?

As per ESPNCricinfo, Salt, who is expecting a baby with his longtime girlfriend, Abi McLaven, could head home. Salt and Abi has been seeing each other since 2020. She works as a freelance virtual assistant, skilled in social media marketing, content strategy, and business consulting.